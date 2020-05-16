Former Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Thomas Conway has died, the university said on its website Saturday.
Conway, ECSU's 11th chief executive officer and sixth chancellor, headed the Elizabeth City-based university for two years following his appointment by former University of North Carolina President Margaret Spellings in January 2016. He retired in 2018.
The chancellor who succeeded him, Dr. Karrie Dixon, said the entire Viking community mourns Conway's passing and extends its condolences to Conway's wife, Mychelle, and their family.
“This is a sad day, and with a heavy heart we mourn the passing of a gentleman who I have known for over 20 years from my days as an undergraduate student. He was one of my mentors and a friend,” she said.
Conway brought both steadiness and stability to ECSU during his two years as chancellor. Prior to Conway's arrival from Fayetteville State University where he had served as a vice chancellor and chief of staff to the chancellor, ECSU had had two chancellors and one interim chancellor in three years.
During his tenure, ECSU saw its first enrollment increase in seven years. The university also received approval from the University of North Carolina Board of Governors to add five new academic programs. Conway also established agreements with community colleges in the region, including College of The Albemarle, that allow community college students to take courses at ECSU while still enrolled at their college.
According to ECSU, Conway oversaw investments in the university totaling more than $24 million. And along with Spellings, he co-chaired the first Working Group, a panel designed to focus on the university's strengths and secure its future. He co-chaired a second Working Group along with Dixon prior to his retirement.
A strong believer in the idea that ECSU should play a leading role in economic development of the region, Conway oversaw the launching of InnovatEC, a university project designed to spur economic growth and entrepreneurship.
Conway also believed ECSU should have stronger ties with its surrounding community. To encourage that, he launched a series of university-led town halls. The sessions allowed community residents to express what they wanted from the university and gave ECSU a chance to inform residents of the programs and services available on campus.
The university also launched a new university brand during Conway's tenure in 2017-18, introducing both a new logo and tagline. Conway said of the tagline, "Come to Discover, Leave to Conquer," that it well described ECSU's long tradition of graduating "well prepared and accomplished young men and women."
When he retired in 2018, Conway had worked for the UNC system for 45 years, 32 of them at N.C. State University where he held a number of posts, including vice provost for enrollment management and services, and associate vice provost for the division of undergraduate affairs.
Conway earned his bachelor of science degree in agricultural education. He held a master's of science degree in guidance and counseling from North Carolina A&T University, and a Ph.D. in counselor education from NCSU.
No funeral arrangements for Conway have been announced.