The frozen taste of the tropical islands has arrived in Elizabeth City just in time for the hot summer months ahead.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe opened Monday at 3855 Conlon Way, Suite B, of the Tanglewood Pavilion shopping center. The store marks the sixth location for owner Shaishav Patel. While one of those locations is in Georgia, the remainder are in Chesapeake and Suffolk, in nearby Virginia.
Business was bustling Thursday, as customers stepped inside from the rain for a tasty blended drink made of mangos, pineapples, blueberries, strawberries and other frozen fruits and vegetables.
“I’m a big smoothie fan,” said customer Jessica Kriz, who was holding a tray of four Jetty Punch smoothies, which are made of strawberries and bananas. She was joined by three of her family members.
Other smoothies on the menu include the Blueberry Bliss, made of blueberries, strawberries and bananas, the Mango Magic, made of mango, pineapple and low-fat yogurt. Another taste of the tropics includes the Bahama Mama, which includes strawberries, pineapple, white chocolate and coconut.
Supplements, such as matcha, pea protein and vitamins B-12 and C, also can be added to customers’ drinks.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers sandwiches, wraps, quesadillas and flatbreads for customers in the mood for lunch. There are Caribbean jerk chicken and the Baha chicken wraps, as well as Buffalo chicken and hummus vegetable wraps. There also is a jerk chicken quesadilla and a chicken pesto flatbread, plus more. Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers a kids menu, as well as breakfast items.
Patel said Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been busy since opening Monday. His crew of about 12 employees were all new to the smoothie business, but he said he was pleased by how well they have performed in the opening week.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Customers can place their order online by visiting Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s website at https://locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/nc/elizabeth-city/3855-conlon-way.