North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is recommending a special prosecutor take over the investigation into Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting.
In a press release, Cooper said he thought appointing a special prosecutor in the case would be in the "interest of justice" and provide "confidence in the judicial system."
"This would help assure the community and Mr. Brown’s family that a decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias," Cooper said. "This position is consistent with the change in the law recommended by our Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice which calls for a special prosecutor in police shootings, and I believe the law should be changed to help ensure it."
Cooper's call for a special prosecutor in the case comes as the FBI announced it is launching a civil rights investigation into Brown's death.
The FBI’s Charlotte field office said in a statement that its agents planned to work closely with the Department of Justice “to determine whether federal laws were violated."
Attorney General Josh Stein also released a statement Tuesday saying that if his office is to provide assistance in the investigation of Brown's shooting, Womble will have to request it.
“A number of people have asked me to take over this prosecution," Stein said. "I want to clarify that under North Carolina law, the District Attorney, not the Attorney General, controls the prosecution of criminal cases. For my office to play a role in the prosecution, the District Attorney must request our assistance."
Stein said his office has reached out to Womble to offer that assistance, "which he has acknowledged."
Womble did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment on Stein's statement or Cooper's call for a special prosecutor.