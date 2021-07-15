GATESVILLE — Gov. Roy Cooper continued his statewide push to get adults and children 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 with a visit to a vaccination clinic at the Gates County Health Department Thursday.
“Sickness and death can be prevented with vaccination,” Cooper said in brief remarks outside the health department offices.
Across the state about 83 percent of adults 65 and older, and nearly 60 percent of all adults, have received at lease one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Cooper said.
“That’s good news,” he said. “But there still are too many folks who aren’t vaccinated.”
One group working to improve the vaccination rate is Disability Rights North Carolina, which sponsored Thursday’s clinic in Gatesville.
Curtis Hill, who is Disability Rights NC’s project director for Project ACCESS (All Communities Count Equitably for Safety and Support), said barriers to vaccination include challenges such as transportation but also “vaccine hesitancy.”
Hill said in an interview Thursday that vaccine hesitancy is a particular challenge in rural counties across eastern North Carolina, including his home county of Columbus.
“You’ve got people that are just not going to take it because it’s a political thing,” Hill said.
But people can move beyond politically based hesitancy when they hear from a friend, or someone else they trust, that the vaccine is safe and effective.
“We need to get factual information to people,” Hill said.
Gates Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Althea Riddick said she has appreciated Cooper’s leadership during the pandemic.
“But we are not through,” she said. “We must get everyone vaccinated.”
As of Thursday morning, only 3,870 Gates residents — 33% — had received a first shot of vaccine while 3,515 — 30% — had received both doses.
Freeman thanked Cooper for supporting public health.
Answering a question about making it easier to get vaccinated, Cooper noted the simplicity of Thursday’s clinic and said “they’ve made it easier here in Gates County.”
Cooper said people who are hesitant to get vaccinated should talk to their doctor and talk to trusted friends who have received the vaccine.
As school gets ready to start for the fall “we’re having vaccination clinics in schools now,” Cooper said.
Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, who is the state health director, said local health departments are working with school districts to get students ages 12-17 vaccinated before school starts. And pediatrician offices also have vaccines, she said.
Officials are working to make the vaccines available in places parents and teens trust, Tilson said.
Cooper expressed gratitude Thursday to health care workers and everyone who is making vaccinations a reality.
He also delivered those thanks personally.
When he first arrived at the Gates Health Department, Cooper went to the window of a car at the drive-through clinic and thanked the citizen who was getting vaccinated.
The governor thanked members of the National Guard, nurses and other health department employees, law enforcement officers who were helping with the clinic, and the sponsors from Disability Rights NC.
Gates County Sheriff Ray Campbell also thanked the National Guard members for their support.
“They have been a tremendous help,” Campbell said. “Once we got them here things just went so much smoother.”
Campbell said he and deputies have helped with traffic flow at all the COVID vaccination clinics since they started.
Gates County Commissioner Ray Freeman, who serves on the regional health board for Albemarle Regional Health Services, said ARHS is doing all it can to make the vaccines available and encourage people to get vaccinated.
“Obviously vaccinations are doing a lot for the country,” Freeman said.
He said the partnership with ARHS in Gates County and in the other seven counties served by ARHS has been “astronomical.”
Freeman said ARHS began providing daily updates to member counties as soon as the pandemic started.
Karen Riddick, public health nursing supervisor with the Gates County Health Department, said vaccinations have slowed somewhat in recent weeks but there’s still healthy demand.
“We are vaccinating and people are still wanting it,” Riddick said.
Health officials are starting to see 12- to 17-year-olds coming in for vaccinations now, she said. ARHS is working with school officials in all eight counties served by ARHS to promote vaccination in that age group, she said.
“We’re picking up some of the school kids that are getting it now,” Riddick said. “We’re trying to get the word out.”
The goal is to vaccinate as many 12- to 17-year-olds as possible before school starts, according to Riddick.
“We’re trying to make it available,” Riddick said.