Two area women are among those recognized as Black STEM leaders in a recent pronouncement by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The late Mary Elliot Hill of Camden County was among the earliest Black women to become a chemist and her work contributed to the development of plastics.
Crystal Harden of Gates County is a veteran science educator who currently is director of programs at the Morehead Planetarium Science Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Harden expressed appreciation for the recognition in comments via her Twitter account: "Thankful and honored! Happy to be a part of @moreheadplanet and the great work produced!"
Hill grew up in South Mills and attended what is now Virginia State University. She graduated in 1929 and taught at Virginia State while taking graduate courses in organic and analytical chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania.
According to the Association for Women in Science, Hill was one of the earliest African American women to earn a master’s degree in chemistry.
While she was a professor at Kentucky State University she and her husband, Carl McClellan Hill, researched ketene synthesis, which aided in the development of plastics, according to the association.
On Feb. 8, Gov. Roy Cooper recognized a number of North Carolina women as African American leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
“North Carolina is a stronger state thanks to the contributions of many talented Black leaders, including those who work in STEM fields and who deserve recognition,” Cooper said in a press release. “As we celebrate their achievements, we must also work to break down barriers and recruit the next generation of leaders by ensuring everyone has access to a sound, basic education.”
Valerie Ann Johnson, chair of the NC African American Heritage Commission and dean of Arts, Sciences, and Humanities at Shaw University, joined Cooper in celebrating North Carolina's leading African American women in STEM.
"The breadth and depth of STEM fields represented by these honorees demonstrates the lasting impact these Black North Carolinians have made and are making in the areas of science, research, technology, business, education, government, and policy," Johnson said. "Their contributions both in the past and in the present have opened the way for future generations to continue this work."