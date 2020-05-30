RALEIGH — North Carolina residents unable to pay their utility bills will have an additional two months before they face disconnection under an executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday.
In addition, renters who owe back rent also can't be evicted for three weeks and would have a minimum of six months to repay any rent they owe, according to Cooper's Executive Order 142.
“North Carolinians need relief to help make ends meet during the pandemic,” Cooper said in a press release Saturday. “Extending housing and utility protections will mean more people can stay in their homes and stay safe as we all work to slow the spread of this virus.”
Cooper's press release makes clear utility customers and housing renters are still ultimately responsible for paying their bills. However, the governor said the moratoriums will help stop the spread of COVID-19 by preventing homelessness and eviction.
Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians have either lost their jobs or seen their work hours reduced because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic over the past two months. And while Cooper recently allowed some businesses like restaurants and barbershops and hair salons to reopen, many others like bars, gyms, movie theaters and entertainment venues, remain closed under his current restriction-easing plan.
The order Cooper signed Saturday effectively continues the 60-day moratorium he imposed March 31 on utility disconnections for another 60 days. The original order, which was set to expire Monday, affects all electric, gas, water and wastewater utilities operating in the state.
The order on evictions, however, goes beyond Cooper's earlier recommendation that only strongly encouraged landlords to "follow the spirit" of Chief Justice Cheri Beasley's order in February to delay them through June 1.
Cooper's press release said the Council of State, whose members include the lieutenant governor, the attorney general, the state auditor and state treasurer, agreed with his executive order.
According to Cooper's press release, utilities cannot disconnect any customer for another 60 days. Utilities are also prohibited from collecting any late fees, penalties or other charges for failing to pay their bill during the order.
The order also extends repayment plans for customers behind on their bills to at least six months. It also makes six months the default term for cases where a utility and customer can't agree on the terms of an extended repayment plan.
Under the order halting evictions for three weeks, landlords are prohibited from starting summary ejections or other eviction proceedings against a tenant for nonpayment or late payment of rent. Landlords are also prevented from assessing late fees or other penalties for late or nonpayment of rent. Renters also can't be charged additional interest, fees or other penalties while the order is in effect.
Landlords are also required to give tenants a minimum of six months to pay back rent. They're also required to modify existing leases to disallow evictions for reasons of late or nonpayment of rent. Evictions for health and safety reasons, however, could take place during the order.
Attorney General Josh Stein said he welcomed the governor's continued moratorium on evictions.
“North Carolinians want to pay their rent, but for far too many people — through no fault of their own — that’s just not possible right now,” Stein said in the press release. “We are in unprecedented times that call for unprecedented action. I support Gov. Roy Cooper's extension of the moratorium on evictions to ensure that people do not face homelessness in the midst of this health and economic crisis.”
Elizabeth City officials said last week that almost a quarter of the city's utility users owe nearly $1.5 million in uncollected electricity and water-sewer charges.
As of April 30, 17 percent of utility users in the city were subject to disconnection and city staff expected that number to grow to 24 percent by the end of May. According to City Manager Rich Olson, those subject to disconnection currently include 2,389 residential customers and 255 commercial customers.
Olson estimates that the city will have to write off around $300,000 to $400,000 worth of utility bills. And because Cooper's order prohibits utilities from collecting late fees, the city has already lost almost $61,000 in revenue.