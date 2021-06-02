Pasquotank County community leaders and grassroots activists met with Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein and members of the Legislative Black Caucus in Raleigh Wednesday to discuss the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. and potential changes to state law the locals say would make policing and criminal justice more equitable.
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, described the meeting with the governor and attorney general as "outstanding."
Asked about the meeting at a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Cooper said participants talked about Brown's death and also about "other events that had taken place in (other people's) lives because of the color of their skin."
The discussion highlighted recommendations of Cooper's Task Force on Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, according to the governor. Cooper reiterated his belief that a special prosecutor should be appointed in the Brown case.
District Attorney Andrew Womble has said he will not call for a special prosecutor in the Brown case. Womble has also announced that he will not seek criminal charges against the three Pasquotank deputies who shot and killed Brown while serving drug-related search and arrest warrants at his Elizabeth City residence on April 21.
Womble said he decided not to file charges against the deputies because he determined that Brown's shooting was justified. He said Brown, who resisted deputies' efforts to arrest him, drove his vehicle toward deputies, putting their lives and others' lives in jeopardy.
Womble said he reached that conclusion based on the State Bureau of Investigation's probe of Brown's shooting, a review of the deputies' body camera footage and interviews with the deputies.
According to a press release from the governor's office, Cooper continued to express the belief that federal officials should continue to investigate Brown's fatal shooting and that special prosecutors should handle cases of police shootings. The governor also expressed his support for a change in state law to increase public access to incident footage from law enforcement body cameras.
The Governor's Office said community leaders from Pasquotank "reminded the group of who Andrew Brown Jr. was as a human, father and neighbor, saying that people of color and those who have been previously involved in criminal justice system are treated unfairly and this must change."
Stein also updated the Pasquotank group on the task force's recommendations intended to help create more transparency and confidence in the criminal justice system.
Community leaders said they expressed gratitude for the conversation and urged elected officials to continue to get justice for Brown.
The Rev. Anthony Spearman, state president of the NAACP, announced that NAACP leaders plan to meet Thursday with the U.S. Department of Justice officials to request a federal investigation into the Brown case.
Legislative Black Caucus members discussed current legislation that would demand release of body camera video and make other changes in pursuit of equity in the justice system.
Attendees of Wednesday's meeting included about two dozen community leaders from Pasquotank County and 17 members of the Legislative Black Caucus of the General Assembly.