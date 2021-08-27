Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed an assistant district attorney to the vacant District Court judgeship in the 1st Judicial District.
Cooper announced Friday he's named Jennifer Karpowicz Bland to the vacancy on the District Court when he appointed former District Court Judge Eula Reid to the Superior Court bench. Reid filled a vacancy created by Judge J.C. Cole's retirement in March.
“Jennifer Karpowicz Bland has served this community well throughout her legal career,” Cooper said in a press release. “I am thankful for her willingness to step up and serve as a judge in our state.”
Bland, who works in the District Attorney's Office in Dare County, could not immediately be reached on Friday.
According to Cooper, Bland has served as an assistant district attorney in the seven-county Prosecutorial District since 2008.
She is a board member for the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and a member of the Domestic Violence Abuse Hotline Board.
Bland earned her bachelor of arts degree and law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
The 1st Judicial District includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.