North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday afternoon that all public schools in the state will remain closed until May 15. Cooper ordered the state’s schools to close for two weeks beginning March 16 but extended that order during a press conference in Raleigh on Monday.
“This is what we need to do to help slow the spread of this virus, but I am committed to ensuring our students get the best education they can this year,” Cooper said. “We arrived at May 15 by looking at the CDC and public health guidance, but as you know this is a rapidly evolving health crisis and if the guidance changes, we will adjust the order.
Cooper also ordered all nail and hair salons, barbershops, gyms, movie theaters, health clubs and similar facilities to close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. All mass gatherings of 50 or more people are also banned.
“We want you to close as soon as possible, and the order takes effect Wednesday,” Cooper said.
Grocery stores, drug stores and restaurants providing takeout and delivery service will remain open.