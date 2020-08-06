WINDSOR — A tornado that killed two people during Hurricane Isaias early Tuesday destroyed or damaged more than 200 homes along a 10-mile stretch in rural Bertie County, officials told Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday.
The governor traveled to Windsor on Wednesday, a day after the hurricane, to see a devastating scene. Trees were split in half like discarded matchsticks; power lines were flung about like Christmas tinsel; and personal belongings were strewn about rows of obliterated homes — as if giant wrecking ball had swung through the scene.
According to Bertie Board of Commissioners Chairman Ron Wesson, the tornado hit just before 2:30 a.m. and wreaked havoc in the Cedar Landing Community near Woodard and Morning roads, also known as “The Neck,” before lifting and touching down elsewhere.
Officials did not release the name of the man and woman killed but family identified them as 52-year-old Leitha Edwards and 62-year-old Randolph Harold. Wesson said at least 234 homes were destroyed or damaged beyond livability. Many of them were mobile homes.
Twelve people were transported to the hospital with storm-related injuries, and at least 25 people were rescued and transported to local shelters, Wesson said. A mother and her two children, originally thought missing, were found safe.
“It gives you a lot of motivation to want to try and help,” Cooper said. “We wanted to show the community that in Raleigh we care about all parts of our state. I care deeply about eastern North Carolina having grown up here (in Nash County).
“This is devastating. To just see the power of the wind is just stunning. This looks like, in many cases, homes exploding. You’ve got to believe people had some harrowing experiences — those who survived.”
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield of Wilson joined Cooper on the tour. The Tier 1 county is located in his 1st Congressional District.
“This is a low-income, low-wealth county,” Butterfield said. “They don’t have the resources at their disposal to do all of the debris removal and all of the things that need to be done immediately. So they are calling upon their state government and their federal government to help provide the resources. We are going to be here for the citizens of Bertie County.”
“We are going to do all we can,” Cooper told a few residents who had come to search through piles of rubble for personal items.
The county has established The Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund to assist victims affected by the storms, Wesson said, and donations already are coming in.
“We need those funds to help families with burial expenses, temporary housing — especially and medical bills. A lot of people have sent water and clothing, but we need cash to help people with their expenses,” he said.
Cedar Landing Baptist Church agreed to let the county use its facilities to serve as the community hub for essentials like water and food, he said.
Wesson said organizations including Samaritan’s Purse, N.C. Baptist Men and the Red Cross are also working with the county to provide relief.
Cooper said the disaster illustrated the reliance on mobile homes and showed more needs to be done to ensure better living conditions for rural residents.
“Affordable housing is a critical issue across our state. Housing in underserved communities is an issue we have to address. Health care is an issue we have to address. We need to expand Medicaid to close the health care coverage gap,” he said.
“Having a clean, safe place to live is something we want for every North Carolinian. With these disasters we see a spotlight put on challenges we already have. When housing gets destroyed in these areas, even though we have the resources to help them get somewhere, the housing just doesn’t exist for them. There is no place for them to go. We’ve got to work on that and put it at the forefront.”
Cooper said he used to take the activity bus as youth from Nash County to (the former) Bertie Central High School to play football and basketball.
“The people of this community are very special. They are close-knit. It is a Tier 1 county, but it is a Tier 3 community in the compassion and caring they have for each other,” he said.
Resident Monica Cooper told the governor about the tornado. She and her daughter walked away with scratches and bruises but lost their home, she said.
“I heard the wind starting to blowing real hard, then I heard the siren. The next thing I knew, it was like the wind picked me up and then the next thing I remember, I landed on the ground. I laid there for a few minutes because the wind was so strong. I was waiting for it to calm down a little bit. Me and my daughter got separated. I was very scared. But, I thank God. I am here today because of God — me and my daughter. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here today. So I give him all the glory,” she said.
Steven Swain, whose aunt died in the storm, said he has never seen anything like it before.
“It came in so quick, I just grabbed my kids, and balled them up on the bed. It sounded like a train coming,” he said.
He lived down the road from Leitha Edwards. His immediate family and his home survived, he said, but Edwards did not.
“I’m going to miss her coming to my house,” said Swain. “My little daughter used to stay with her all the time.”