Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed District Court Judge Eula Reid to the vacant seat on the Superior Court bench in the 1st Judicial District.
Reid, a District Court judge since 2007, will fill the seat created by the retirement of Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole last week.
Reid couldn't be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.
But in a recent interview, she said she wrote a letter to Cooper formally asking to be considered for the vacancy. Cole also said he had recommended Reid for the appointment.
Before becoming a judge, Reid served as an assistant district attorney in the District Attorney’s Office for the 1st Prosecutorial District and as an adjunct professor at Elizabeth City State University. Reid earned her bachelor of arts degree at ECSU and her law degree at North Carolina Central University School of Law.
The 1st Judicial District includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
Cooper's office announced Tuesday the governor has filled three other judicial vacancies.
He appointed Jacqueline Grant, a partner at Roberts & Stevens law firm in Asheville, a Superior Court judge in Judicial District 28, which covers Buncombe County. Grant will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Marvin Pope.
Cooper also appointed attorney Diane Surgeon a District Court judge in Judicial District 16B, which covers Robeson County. Surgeon will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Judith Milsap Daniels.
The governor also appointed Debra L. Massie, a partner at the Wheatly, Wheatly, Weeks, Lupton & Massie law firm, a District Court judge in Judicial District 3B, which covers Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties. She will fill the vacancy created by Judge Clinton Rowe's recent election to the Superior Court bench.
“These appointees bring years of legal experience and knowledge to the bench,” Cooper said in a press release. “I’m grateful for their willingness to serve the people of our state.”