...An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of
northwestern Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, east central Bertie,
southeastern Gates, northwestern Currituck and Chowan Counties
through 800 PM EDT...
At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over
Belvidere, or near Winfall, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State
University, Ryland, South Mills, Chapanoke, Cape Colony, Tyner, Snug
Harbor, Nixonton, Hobbsville, Belvidere, Rockyhock, Morgans Corner,
Burgess, Valhalla, Moyock and Pasquotank.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 109.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Bob Peele, a member of the NC Marine Industrial Park Authority and the N.C. Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies, handles a drone during a presentation about Elizabeth City State University's aviation and unmanned aircraft programs at the K.E. White Center, Thursday.
Gov. Roy Cooper told the N.C. Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies Thursday afternoon that offshore wind projects off the state’s coast will put money in the pockets of North Carolinians.
Cooper made his remarks at the group’s meeting at the K.E. White Center after visiting the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project 27 miles off the coast from Virginia Beach earlier in the day.
Cooper told NC TOWERS that it is expected that $140 billion will be invested in the development of wind farms off the Atlantic Coast by 2035.
Two offshore wind turbine projects, including one 27 miles off the coast from Corolla, are already in the developmental stages.
Renewable energy company Avangrid — which has operated the Amazon Wind Farm US East in Pasquotank and Perquimans counties since 2017 — is expected to begin construction on its Kitty Hawk project in 2025. When completed, that project will include 180 wind turbines on 122,000 acres and produce enough clean energy to power around 700,000 homes.
TotalEnergies just won the lease rights in May for a 120-square-mile offshore wind farm 20 miles off the coast from Wilmington.
Cooper said it is important to be on the front end of taking advantage of the economic development opportunities that offshore wind farms will generate.
Representatives at the NC TOWERS meeting said before Cooper spoke that offshore wind farms offer manufacturing, supply chain and operations and maintenance opportunities all along the North Carolina coast.
“We have to get the supply chain going here to reap the benefits,” Cooper said. “When you think of the power that can be generated using the resources that God gave us, it is stunning.”
Cooper said the waters off the state’s coast are ideally suited for wind farms. Both the Kitty Hawk project and the one off the coast from Wilmington will not be visible from shore.
“We know they can produce significant energy because there are significant winds that will bring energy on shore to power homes and businesses in a clean way,” Cooper said. “It will help us phase out our coal plants and our gas plants.”
Cooper took a 90-minute boat ride from Virginia Beach Thursday morning to see the two wind turbines. The turbines are part of the Dominion Energy’s 178 wind turbine project.
“I got within a few feet (of the two turbines), Cooper said. “There they are out of sight (from the shore), peaceful, powerful, quiet, generating electricity to power homes and businesses along our shore.’’
Cooper announced the formation of NC TOWERS in June 2021 to advance offshore wind energy projects in North Carolina, with a special focus on economic development and job creation.
“The work you guys have done in the economic development part of this, infrastructure, job training, public engagement, environmental justice, it is so important,” Cooper said. “We are becoming the epicenter for clean energy in this country. We know that this is something we need to do.”