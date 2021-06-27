North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper was in Elizabeth City, Sunday, visiting a local church and discussing racial equity.
Cooper's visit came more than two months since three Pasquotank Sheriff's deputies shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. outside Brown's home on Perry Street, Wednesday, April 21.
"We know that this is a community that is hurting, that's been through a tragedy," Cooper told reporters in a WAVY TV 10 News video. Cooper was speaking outside Mount Lebanon AME Zion Church on Culpepper Street around 1 p.m. Sunday. "It was wonderful to be here with people of faith, who came together to talk about finding a way forward. We know that we have to make changes in order to be able to make sure that we have racial equity, not only in our criminal justice system, but in our education, our economics, and our health care."
Part of Cooper's visit included attending service at Mount Lebanon. The governor said he wants residents to know his administration is doing as much as it can to prevent shootings like Andrew Brown's from happening again.
"We wanted to come today to hear from people, to worship with people and to make sure they knew that we were doing everything that we can to make the right kinds of changes in our laws, the right kind of changes in our training, so that we can avoid these kinds of incidents from happening again."
After Cooper's press conference, church members and protesters held a peaceful march to Perry Street and back to the church.