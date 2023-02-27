...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 5 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Area corn growers will get to decide later this month whether to change their assessment on corn sold to first purchasers.
The current assessment is 1.25 cents per bushel, and the Corn Growers Association of North Carolina is proposing to change the assessment to .30% of settlement. According to an association press release, the change, if approved, would bring CGANC’s assessment in line with other row crop assessments in North Carolina.
The CGANC will conduct a referendum on the change Tuesday, March 14. Voting will take place at county Cooperative Extension offices during regular business hours. The votes will be collected and tabulated by NC State University and the results published by North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.
If the CGANC realizes an increase in funds following the change, those funds will be applied to creating an endowed chair position at NCSU for an Extension cropping specialist-corn position. The endowment will ensure the position is filled with the highest qualified candidates in perpetuity, the CGANC said.
Additionally, any increase in revenue will cover the increased cost of conducting research which benefits all North Carolina corn producers.
The Corn Growers Association of North Carolina is governed by an all-volunteer board of farmers and industry representatives.