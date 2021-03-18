Corned beef on St. Patty's Day

Corned beef on St. Patty’s Day

Skip Rapp (right), a long time member of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Chief Petty Officers Association, was in charge of cutting and serving corned beef, during the CPOA’s annual St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage fundraiser at the CPOA club on Cardwell Street in Elizabeth City, Wednesday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance