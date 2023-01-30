COROLLA — A Outer Banks-based civic group is looking at several options to help law enforcement curb what it describes as unruly behavior during the annual annual "Beach Week" for just-graduated high school seniors.

In a press release, the Corolla Civic Association outlined several steps the organization plans to take to stop what it described as “hooliganism” during Beach Week that is held in June. According to the release, more than 100 community members, including homeowners, realty company representatives and three members of the Currituck Sheriff’s Office, attended a meeting in November to “review issues, actions and results" from last year's Beach Week.