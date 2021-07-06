COROLLA — A Corolla civic group that filed a lawsuit against Currituck County in 2019 challenging the use of some $30 million in county occupancy tax revenue is asking for partial summary judgment in the case.
The Corolla Civic Association filed the motion on June 24 in Superior Court asking the court to find that Currituck illegally used more than $30 million in occupancy tax revenue to fund Currituck Sheriff’s Department and emergency medical services in the county in direct contravention of the occupancy statue that was amended in 2004, a press release from the citizens group said.
“The motion requests that the court order that these funds be returned to the (Currituck) Tourism Development Authority so that they can be applied to legally authorized uses, including beach nourishment,” said Barbara Marzetti of the Corolla Civic Association. “Summary judgment is appropriate when there is no genuine dispute as to material fact so that the moving party is entitled to judgment as a matter of law. We believe that this is the case with respect to occupancy tax spending for (the) sheriff and EMS.”
The CCA argues that the occupancy tax statue amended in 2004, which allowed Currituck to increase the tax rate by 50 percent, changed the purposes for which the tax could be used for.
“As part of this statutory revision, the legislature specifically changed the purposes for which OT (occupancy tax revenue) could be used and specifically named ‘beach nourishment,’” Marzetti said. “At the same time, sheriff (services) and EMS were explicitly removed from the categories of authorized uses.”
The civic group contends that with the exception of tourism promotions that the criteria for spending under the 2004 amendment requires that funds be spent only for projects that directly attract tourists and business travelers and that lead to increased use of lodging and other tourism facilities.
“Our position is that sheriff and EMS are general services provided county-wide and are categorically not tourist attractions,” Marzetti said. “The point is that these are general services that should be funded out of property tax and sales tax revenue just like they are on mainland Currituck.”
Currituck officials had not provided a response to the Corolla Civic Association’s petition for partial summary judgment in the case as of late Tuesday afternoon.