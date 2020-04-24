COROLLA — Currituck County’s decision to move up its reopening of the county’s Outer Banks to Thursday apparently caught both Dare County officials and state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, by surprise.
Dare officials, who closed their county to non-resident property owners and visitors because of the COVID-19 outbreak back in March, said they had “informal” discussions with Currituck officials to coordinate the entry of non-resident property owners, and later visitors, to both counties at the same time.
Hanig, former chairman of the Currituck Board of Commissioners before joining the Legislature in 2018, said Wednesday that he thought an agreement, which would open the Outer Banks to non-resident property owners on the same date, was still in place Monday afternoon.
But that night, Currituck officials changed course and decided to let non-resident property owners in beginning Thursday to ready their homes for the summer season. Currituck also set May 15 as the date to allow visitors to enter the Currituck Outer Banks. Currituck officials said they will revisit the May 15 entry date at commissioners’ May 4 meeting.
Based on Monday’s decision, non-resident property owners began pouring over the Wright Memorial Bridge and through two separate checkpoints on the Outer Banks Thursday.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, Dare commissioners decided to allow the county’s non-resident property owners re-enter the county on a staggered basis beginning May 4. Dare has not yet decided when it will allow visitor access but it did extend its “Stay Home-Stay Healthy” order until May 22.
Hanig said he didn’t “listen” to Currituck commissioners’ livestreamed board meeting Monday but knew something was amiss when he started getting text messages Monday evening. Hanig said it was his understanding that the two counties had a cohesive plan to allow reentry to the Outer Banks joinytly and that he was “surprised” by Currituck’s decision.
“Somewhere between 3 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Monday, Currituck changed its mind,” Hanig said. “I don’t know why.”
Dare County public information officer Dorothy Hester said there was an informal understanding between the two counties that the reentry dates would “align somewhat.”
“There was in fact some discussions at trying to align those dates up,” Hester said. “(Currituck) decided to open sooner.’’
Hester also that the extension of Dare’s stay-at-home order until May 22 does not mean that is the date visitors will be allowed back into Dare.
“Really, no discussions,” Hester said of a date for visitor reentry. “They are taking it step by step.”
A press release from the Currituck Board of Commissioners said Chairman Bob White had discussions with Dare Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard about a timeline for reentry to the Outer Banks. The release also said that White had spoken to Currituck board members individually about a May 1 reopening for non-resident property owners and a May 15 reopening for visitors, and that information had been “conveyed” to Woodard.
“The Currituck County chairman was keeping Dare County in the loop as to our thoughts so we could have a unified approach or, at the very least, Dare have advanced notice” of Currituck’s intentions, the press release states. “Monday, the Board of Commissioners decided to allow Currituck County non-resident property owners into the Currituck Outer Banks on Thursday .... The discussions between chairmen were an attempt to keep the line of communications open. The Currituck County chairman reached out to the Dare County chairman after the Monday Board of Commissioners meeting to let him know of the board’s decision as they (Dare County) were due to have a control group meeting on Tuesday morning following our and Dare’s meetings.”
The Currituck release also stated that White had a teleconference with the Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce on April 15 and said then that Currituck was leaning toward a May 1 “soft” reopening of its Outer Banks.
“Since he (White) had communicated with the Currituck Board of Commissioners, he (White) felt it was appropriate to release that information and let people digest it and come to terms with the fact that we would be opening very soon,” the press release states.
“Chairman Woodard and Dare have been very receptive and gracious enough to work with us,” White said in the press release. “I would like to thank Bob Woodard for both his counsel and working with us to reopen.”
Moving forward, Hanig said Dare and Currituck need to have very clear messaging and get information out “way ahead of time.” He said he is going to push for a single reentry date for visitors.
“I am going to try as hard as I can to make that a unified entry,” Hanig said. “We need to work hard to get the same entry date for both counties. We set those dates, that way people can plan for it. The people that stock the Outer Banks need to be prepared and have time to ramp up. That takes planning.”
One Dare resident suggested that the reentry process started too early and that Dare’s order should have been “stay where your primary residence is.”
“Non-resident property owners should understand that we all live here and they vacation here, and it’s a great place” said a resident of Duck. “If they are coming from other areas, we don’t know what they are bringing here. That could be disastrous for our county.”