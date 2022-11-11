HERTFORD — Two first-time candidates who won seats on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners this week credited their families and supporters for helping them finish second and third, respectively, in the six-candidate race.
Incumbent Commissioner Wallace Nelson and fellow Republican James Ward, and Tim Corprew, an unaffiliated candidate, won election Tuesday to the three commission seats in Perquimans’ only contested race.
Democrat Fondella Leigh, who was seeking a third four-year, term, lost her re-election bid by a little more than 300 votes.
According to unofficial results, Nelson was the top vote-getter, finishing with 1,508 votes or 27.66 percent of all votes cast. Corprew was next with 1,305 votes or 23.94 percent. Ward was third with 1,161 votes or 21.29 percent.
Leigh was fourth with 853 votes or 15.65 percent. She was followed by fellow Democrat Keith Nowell who had 382 votes or 7.01 percent. Quentin Jackson, a former Hertford town councilor, finished in sixth place with 243 votes or 4.46 percent.
Nelson did not respond to a request for comment by Friday afternoon.
Corprew said going into Election Day he felt good about his chances of winning one of the three open seats. He noted that as an unaffiliated candidate he had to petition the Perquimans Board of Elections just to get on the ballot. The fact he was able to collect the necessary signatures so quickly, and the fact a number of early voters told him they had cast a ballot for him, boosted his confidence.
“(But) to say I was pleasantly surprised, as an unaffiliated candidate, to receive the amount of votes I did would be a huge understatement,” he said.
Asked to whom he credited his successful campaign for a commission seat, Corprew credited God, his parents, his wife (Kristy, who won a seat on the Perquimans Board of Education in May), his daughters and a “core group of friends and supporters.”
“(They) placed their faith in me and were willing to put in the time and effort to collect signatures and put out signs and campaign for me to help get me elected,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”
He also thanked voters for their support and thanked the other five candidates for running “clean” campaigns.
“I’d like to say from the bottom of my heart, ‘thank you’ all for your support and for the encouragement you provided to let me know I was doing the right thing,” he said.
Corprew urged all Perquimans residents to reach out to him with their ideas or concerns about the county, noting, “That’s what you elected me for.”
He said if he had to choose “a main priority,” it would be changing the county’s “single-shot” voting system that now only allows voters to cast one vote for county commissioner and school board, no matter how many open seats are on the ballot. Perquimans County adopted the method in the early 1990s in response to concerns expressed by the county chapter of the NAACP, which claimed the county’s former at-large system was not allowing African American voters to elect candidates of their choice.
“I’d have to say the thing I heard most during the campaign was people’s desire to change to an at-large voting system where they get the choice to vote for the number of open seats as opposed to the ‘single-shot’ voting system we’re currently using,” Corprew said.
He said it’s his understanding county commissioners could seek to have a referendum placed on the Perquimans election ballot to allow county voters to decide whether to keep the single-shot system.
Ward thanked Perquimans voters who he said “Got on Board with James Ward.”
“I couldn’t have done it without the support of community, especially my friends, family, and most of all my wife,” he said in an email. “I am honored to be your voice, and I am here to listen to what you want for the county we call home.”
Ward said he hopes the new board will “work collectively through our different viewpoints to make the best decisions possible.”
“I have hopes of seeing a Perquimans with more economic growth and opportunities for our youth, as they are our future,” he said. “I am hoping the mix of generations on our new board will allow our county to benefit from the wisdom of the older generations and the fresh ideas of our younger generations.”
He, too, urged citizens to reach out to him about any county matters they’d like to discuss.
“No concerns are ever too small nor are any ideas too big,” he said.
Leigh thanked voters who supported her on Tuesday and in her two previous races for commissioner. But she also expressed disappointment with Tuesday’s results.
“I would like to believe that my candidacy would have been judged on my eight years of experience on the county commission, my familiarity with the issues, my dedication, and commitment,” she said.
Leigh did not point to any specific races but noted that other Democrats on Tuesday’s ballot also “did not fare well.” She placed the blame on increasing political polarization in the country.
“I think that it is unfortunate that as a country we have become so divided that people cannot see anything but party affiliation,” she said.
As for her future plans, Leigh said she has “always served and I will continue to serve in some capacity.”
Nelson was the top vote-getter in three of the county’s seven precincts; Corprew finished first in two precincts; Ward finished first in one precinct; and Leigh was the top vote-getter in one precinct. Nelson, Corprew and Leigh were the top finishers in one-stop and absentee mail-in voting, with Leigh finishing one vote ahead of Ward.
Elsewhere in Perquimans, both Sheriff Shelby White and Todd Tilley were both re-elected after running unopposed.
Thomas L. Roach and Richard Saunders won the two water and soil district supervisor seats while Daniel L. Flores and Linwood Hines were elected to two of the three commissioner seats on Minzies Creek Sanitary District board.
Turnout in Perquimans on Tuesday was 53.65%.