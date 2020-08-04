The Dismal Swamp Canal will be temporarily closed starting today so that trees felled by Tropical Storm Isaias’ pass over the region Tuesday can be removed.
Donna Stewart, director of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center, said she received notice of the temporary closure from the U.S. Corps of Engineers on Tuesday.
According to Joel F. Scussel, project manager for the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway with the Corps’ Norfolk, Virginia District, the high winds from Isaias knocked nearly 60 trees into the canal on Tuesday.
The trees’ removal will require the temporary closure of the canal, states the notice of navigation interest from Keith B. Lockwood, chief of the operations branch for the Corps’ Norfolk District.
Lockwood said the locks at Deep Creek, Virginia, and at South Mills, and the drawbridges on U.S Highway 17, will return to their normal operating schedule once the trees blocking the canal are removed.
Stewart said most of the trees clogging the canal are north of the welcome center at South Mills. She said a Corps crew aboard the Elizabeth, a barge equipped with a crane, will begin work Wednesday removing trees clogging the waterway.
This is not the first time the canal has been temporarily closed for tree removal. The canal was also closed after Hurricane Matthew knocked down a lot of trees into the waterway in September 2016.