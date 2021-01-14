John Morrison, attorney for the Camden County Board of Commissioners, contacted the Daily Advance Thursday on behalf of Chairman Tom White to note that White had in fact apologized to South Mills resident Taylor Inge on Jan. 4, contrary to an assertion in The Daily Advance's story in Wednesday's edition that neither White nor other Camden commissioners had apologized for statements made by then-Commissioner Garry Meiggs at the board's meeting in November.
White's apology came after his declaration that county commissioners' policy is to not respond to citizen comments made during the public comment period of the board's meetings.
The Daily Advance initially interpreted White's statement that he was "sorry" as an apology for not being able to respond to public comment. But Morrison noted that the minutes of the meeting indicate the chairman apologized for the November incident and stated he does not condone the remarks made at the meeting.
The Daily Advance has removed the original story about the Jan. 4 meeting from its website.