A photograph caption in the weekend edition stated incorrectly that the Walker Family Christmas Lights Show at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, will start Thanksgiving evening. In fact, the show will start Friday, Nov. 26, and continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1.
