The story in the weekend edition about Albemarle Regional Health Services upcoming COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics next week erroneously described them as Pfizer clinics. The clinics, which will be held in Perquimans, Currituck and Bertie counties, will administer the Moderna vaccine only.
Correction
Julian Eure
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge switched parties week after appointment
- Perquimans sheriff: Woman bit deputy during dispute with her son
- Man charged with breaking in store twice
- Defendants seek dismissal in Brown family's federal case
- Anderson, Brothers claim victory in Hertford
- 21-year ECPD vet James named interim police chief
- EC native named new warden at Pasquotank Correctional Institution
- ECSU men's basketball to play N.C. State, North Carolina
- Hit-and-run driver sought after woman hit, injured in Nixonton
- Caudle not running, endorses Biggs for his First Ward seat