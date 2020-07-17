An article in our Friday-Saturday edition about Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity's latest home construction project incorrectly referred to Jane Elfring as president of the nonprofit. She is the local Habitat chapter's vice president. The chapter's co-presidents are Mike Valladares and Erica Ramjohn.
