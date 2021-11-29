A story and photo caption about Black Friday shopping in the weekend edition misidentified shopper Arthur Mitchell Jr. as Pedro Holley.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Man with warrant for attempted murder escapes, recaptured
- Former Currituck school finance officer claims sex harassment, unjust firing in fed complaint
- 2 EC residents charged in Southern Shores woman's overdose death
- Pasquotank's sale of former ECMS to close Jan. 7
- Cole sworn in as member of N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
- State budget includes $5M for Inner Banks ferry system
- Diving into history: USCG honors Berry, first Black diver
- Community Thanksgiving meal tops last year's number
- Wallace-Rose Hill defeats NHS 57-22, ending Eagles' title hopes
- Vehicle rollover on Camden Causeway; one occupant taken to hospital