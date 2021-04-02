A story in Wednesday's edition incorrectly stated that new Gates County Manager Timothy L. Wilson is coming from a job in Fort Royal, Virginia. Wilson is coming to Gates from Front Royal, Virginia.
Correction
Julian Eure
