A story in Wednesday’s edition about a rezoning request by Ghanshyam Patel for a proposed gas station and convenience store at the corner of Halstead Boulevard and Body Road incorrectly said that Patel owns and operates three Eagle Mart gas stations and convenience stores in the city. Ghanshyam Patel does not own any Eagle Marts in Elizabeth City.
