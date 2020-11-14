An article in our weekend edition incorrectly reported that inmate Seth Frazier, one of four defendants in the murders of four prison workers during a failed prison escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in October 2017, is back at the prison awaiting trial on charges related to the incident. Frazier in fact is being held at Albemarle District Jail, a jail facility in Pasquotank County.
