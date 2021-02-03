A story in Tuesday's edition incorrectly said the Confederate monument in Pasquotank County could be moved to a site near the grounds of a former church now occupied by the Pasquotank County Ruritan Club. The site is near the grounds of the Nixonton Ruritan Club.
Correction
Julian Eure
