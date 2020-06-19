Because of editing errors, both a headline and story in Friday-Saturday's edition on Pasquotank County's $1.4 million offer to buy the Pasquotank portion of the South Mills Water Association's infrastructure incorrectly referred to the association as the South Camden Water Association.
Correction
Julian Eure
