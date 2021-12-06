An article about Albemarle Regional Health Services' upcoming mass booster clinics listed the wrong date for the clinic scheduled for Maple Park this week. The clinic will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., not Thursday at that time.
Also, a photo caption under a photo of a live nativity scene in Sunday's Lifestyles section listed the wrong church responsible for the display. Whiteville Grove Baptist Church in Belvidere, not Shiloh Baptist Church in Camden, put on the display which is Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.