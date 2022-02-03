A corrections officer collapsed at Pasquotank Correctional Institution and later died at a local hospital following her response to an unspecified incident at the prison on Thursday.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety identified the corrections officer who died as 54-year-old Helen Mae Smith.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Correctional Officer Helen Mae Smith of Pasquotank Correctional Institution,” a DPS email sent to the agency’s staff Thursday afternoon stated. “Ms. Smith collapsed while performing her duties today .... Officer Smith had been with the department since 2019. Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time.”
State Secretary of Public Safety Eddie Buffaloe called Smith’s death a “huge loss for our DPS family.” Buffaloe was Elizabeth City’s public safety director before leaving to head DPS last year.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Smith’s family during this difficult time,” Buffaloe said. “She had a great reputation and was dedicated to her job.”
A DPS press release said Smith was returning to her post following her response to an 11 a.m. incident in another part of the prison when she experienced medical distress. DPS did not indicate what type of incident Smith responded to.
Paramedics responded to the prison and transported Smith to a hospital, where she died several hours later.
“She was a terrific officer, very dedicated and committed,” said Pasquotank Correctional Institution Warden Daniel Everett. “Our work family mourns with her family on her very tragic passing. This is a sad day for us all.”
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, an advocate for prison reform, said Smith “died in the line of duty.” He offered his deepest sympathies to Smith’s family on behalf of the state and asked people to pray for her family.
“Our sympathy goes out to the family, friends and associates of Helen Mae Smith, who died in the line of duty today,” Steinburg said. “Please join Marie and me in praying for her and her family and friends.”
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten could not be reached for immediate comment Thursday.