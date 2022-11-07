An item in Saturday's edition about polling sites for Tuesday's General Election in Currituck contained several errors. The Church's Island site at the Waterlily Fire Station is no longer in use. The Moyock polling site is now two sites: East Moyock and West Moyock. East Moyock voters will cast ballots at Moyock Elementary School, 255 Shingle Landing Road, Moyock; West Moyock voters will cast ballots at Moyock Middle School, 216 Survey Road, Moyock.

Also, a story in Saturday's edition incorrectly stated that Sissy Aydlett defeated Clayton Riggs for the Shiloh seat in the May Republican primary. Aydlett defeated Ronald Inge for an at-large seat in the primary.