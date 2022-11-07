...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
An item in Saturday's edition about polling sites for Tuesday's General Election in Currituck contained several errors. The Church's Island site at the Waterlily Fire Station is no longer in use. The Moyock polling site is now two sites: East Moyock and West Moyock. East Moyock voters will cast ballots at Moyock Elementary School, 255 Shingle Landing Road, Moyock; West Moyock voters will cast ballots at Moyock Middle School, 216 Survey Road, Moyock.
Also, a story in Saturday's edition incorrectly stated that Sissy Aydlett defeated Clayton Riggs for the Shiloh seat in the May Republican primary. Aydlett defeated Ronald Inge for an at-large seat in the primary.