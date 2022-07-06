Elizabeth City City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to accept interim City Manager Richard Hicks' resignation. It took effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Hicks will be paid through July 29, according to his contract with the city.
In another unanimous vote, City Council appointed city Human Resources Director Montique McClary as acting interim city manager.
Both votes came after City Council met in closed session for around an hour to discuss Hicks' resignation.
Hicks notified city officials last Wednesday of his plan to resign on July 29. He wrote in the memo he was giving City Council 30 days notice of his intention to resign, which he said is “in accordance with the terms and conditions” of his employment contract with the city.
In his memo, Hicks said was prepared to work the full 30 days of his notice but would leave earlier, with 30 days of pay, if council wanted him to.
City Council took him up on that offer Tuesday night.
Mayor Pro Tem Kem Spence made the motion to accept Hicks’ resignation saying that the interim city manager wants to end his contract with the city July 29.
“We don’t have a reason,” Spence said. “The interim city manager has made it clear to us that he wants to end his contract, but he wants to do it effective July 29. However, I would like to make the motion that we accept his resignation effective 10 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.”
Spence and councilors Johnnie Walton, Barbara Baxter, Katherine Felton, Rose Whitehurst and Javis Gibbs supported the motion. First Ward councilors Joe Peel and Johnson Biggs did not attend Monday’s meeting.
Hicks became interim city manager in March and was slated to remain until the end of the year.
Hicks said Tuesday he would have no comment on his reasons for submitting his resignation.
Hicks was paid $75 an hour for 24 hours of work each week. That means the city will probably pay Hicks around $7,200 through July 29. The city was also paying Hicks to stay in a local bed and breakfast and a $25 daily meal stipend.
Rivers said Wednesday that Hicks would be available to provide advice and other help regarding city issues over the next four weeks. He said Hicks' resignation was unexpected but added that he did an “outstanding job” while interim manager.
“(Hicks) got us through the budget, he assisted us in getting state funding (for sewer projects),” Rivers said. “(Hicks) is making himself available to assist us with calls that we have coming up on important issues. He will be on those calls. He has made his services available.’’
Spence said Wednesday that he expects City Council to determine at its July 11 meeting to decide whether the city will seek another interim manager before a permanent manager is hired. He noted that the city is required by state statue to have a city manager.
“That’s up to the council,” Spence said. “(McClary) is the acting interim until we find an interim or permanent manager. That’s the council’s call.”
At its June 27 meeting, City Council unanimously approved beginning the search for a permanent manager after the council’s Human Resources Committee first drafts an advertisement for the position and outlines a hiring process. That could be brought before City Council next week.
“That is still the plan and as far as I know nobody has changed anything,” Spence said.
Spence said he does not favor speeding up the hiring process for a permanent manager in the wake of Hicks’ resignation.
“I don’t think we need to rush it,” Spence said. “I think we need to take our time and find a good, qualified person. When you start rushing that is when you accept anything. We need to take our time and find a qualified city manager.”
Rivers said providing additional compensation for McClary has not be discussed but he expects City Council to take up the issue.
“We will talk about that with council and go from there,” Rivers said.
Hired in August 2017, McClary has been the city's human resources director for almost five years after serving in a similar role in Virginia for 15 years.
According to a city press release when she was hired, McClary graduated from Hampton University in 2000 and was pursuing a master's degree in human relations management at Troy University. She started working in human relations with the city of Hampton in 2002, and left that position in 2011 to work for the city of Chesapeake. In January 2017, she took a human relations position with Virginia's correctional system.