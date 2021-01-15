City Council paved the way for a new gas station and convenience store at the corner of Halstead Boulevard and Body Road this week.
Council unanimously approved Ghanshyam Patel’s request to rezone the 6-acre property from low density residential to general business. The property is currently undeveloped and consists of three different parcels that are mainly surrounded by other retail businesses.
Patel, who has lived in the city for seven years, owns a convenience store in Grandy and is also currently developing a convenience store at the corner of Simpson Ditch Road and U.S. Highway 17 South.
Patel has plans to build a 5,000-square foot convenience store with five covered gas islands on the property at the corner of Halstead Boulevard and Body Road. But council’s vote Monday only changes the zoning for the property; Patel still must his submit his plans for the convenience store and gas station for council’s approval.
Patel’s attorney Tom Nash told City Council that there is a need for an additional gas station and convenience store along Halstead Boulevard.
“Halstead Boulevard, as you all know, is now one of the major road corridors in Elizabeth City and is handling increased traffic due to Elizabeth City State University and the Coast Guard Base,” Nash said. “Body Road is also seeing increased usage from any number of subdivisions.’’
Also at Monday’s meeting, City Council unanimously rejected an offer from LaToya Bogan to buy a piece of city surplus property at 511 Roanoke Avenue. The city acquired the property at a Pasquotank Sheriff’s sale in 2016.
The 40,000-foot property is appraised at around $64,000 and Bogle offered to buy it for $2,000. Interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe said staff deemed the offer as not “fair and equitable.”
“Accepting this offer would set a bad precedent; $2,000 is way too low,” said Councilor Chris Ruffieux.