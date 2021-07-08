City Council last week granted a use permit to a new school to use a downtown church but not every councilor voiced support for the project.
Council voted 4-2 following a public hearing to grant the permit for Covenant Classical School to operate a K-2 elementary school at Christ Episcopal Church at 200 South McMorrine Street.
Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Darius Horton, Billy Caudle and Kem Spence voted to grant the permit while councilors Johnnie Walton and Michael Brooks voted no. Councilors Jeannie Young and Chris Ruffieux did not attend the meeting.
Walton noted in his opposition that there are already seven elementary schools in the city. He also expressed safety concerns about the 200-year-old church and said he had received a message from a Christ Episcopal member who’s opposed to the school.
“A person that’s a member said there’s a whole lot of unanswered questions,” Walton said. “We have elementary schools, seven of them. If every church could have an elementary school in our community, we ought to close the seven we already have. Don’t let quick decisions determine a long consequence.”
Caasi Suaava, a member of the new school’s steering committee, told council that committee members met with Christ Episcopal leaders and the congregation last month and that no issues arose from the meetings.
“We met with the Vestry and everything seemed to be in order as far as we were on the same page of what we were needing to start, what they were able to allow us to use,” Suaava said. “We have talked to the pastor and he seems to be readily onboard. I have not heard the concerns given tonight.”
Horton said he, too, received the same message from a church member opposed to the school. However, he said he reached out to find more information about the project and learned the church supports having the school.
“The church is not opposed to this,” Horton said.
Horton said receiving a use permit is just the beginning of the process toward opening a school.
“From what I understand, once they do this part there are a whole lot of other parts,” Horton said. “There was no need for church and the school to begin negotiations if we would not provide the zoning.”
The school proposes to have 12 students per grade when it opens with plans to possibly add additional grades in the future.
Suaava said the school would use three classrooms when it opens and would have access to four to five more classrooms if Covenant expands in the future.
Community Development Director Kellen Long said city fire and building officials inspected the church when it applied for the use permit to operate a school.
“We have gone through with the fire marshal and they (church) do have enough egress and ingress” for a school, Long said.