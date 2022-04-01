City Council candidate Bennie Murphy got a phone call Thursday saying the conservative Pasquotank Political Action Committee was going to promote his run for one of two Fourth Ward seats on council.
Murphy said he welcomes all endorsements and help but had concerns when he learned what was coming along with the help.
Murphy said PAC member Betsy Meads told him that the organization was going to distribute “door hangers” endorsing his candidacy along with that of mayoral candidate Christina Williams in the May 17 non-partisan election.
That didn’t sit well with Murphy, who recently quit the PAC.
“Miss Meads called and informed me that the PAC was going to endorse me and they were going to put out 1,000 door hangers in the Fourth Ward with my name on one side and Christina Williams' (name) for mayor on the other,” Murphy said. “I objected and said I didn’t want the PAC doing this because I was not supporting Christina for mayor.”
Murphy said he is instead supporting First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young for mayor. Kirk Rivers is also running for mayor.
Murphy said that Meads “kind of went off on me” after he said he was not supporting Williams’ candidacy.
“(Meads) told me it was a stupid idea that I would turn down any support,” Murphy said. “I said, ‘I don’t mind if you put door hangers up for me.’”
For her part, Meads said the PAC is endorsing Murphy because he would bring conservative values to City Council. She said it was the PAC that encouraged Murphy to run, saying the organization helped him with filing and setting up his campaign committee.
“We brought him to the dance but he doesn’t want to dance with us anymore,” Meads said. “But we still are going to endorse him and we are going to let people know that we do endorse him.’’
Meads said the PAC is now reconsidering the design of the door hangers that will be distributed in the Fourth Ward. Instead of featuring just Murphy on one side that side will instead list all of the PAC’s endorsements in the municipal election. The other side will promote just Williams’ candidacy.
Murphy said Meads told him the PAC could distribute the door hangers with his and Williams' names on them and there was nothing he could do about it.
“I was expressing my opinion and I told her I would rather you not do that,” Murphy said. “She then said they could put a disclaimer on there. But I said I would rather you not do that.’’
Meads said she did tell Murphy the PAC could promote his candidacy saying that she completely understands that he is not supporting Williams. She added that any advertising for Murphy is good.
“(Murphy) probably has more to gain than (Williams) does in the Fourth Ward,” Meads said of promoting Murphy’s campaign. “I told Bennie this is politics now, you do what you have to do. We are going to encourage people to vote for these candidates (endorsed by the PAC). It is legal for us to do it.”
Murphy said the conversation with Meads got “sort of hostile” when he said he was not supporting Williams. Williams is the founder of the PAC but stepped away as chairman after filing to run for mayor.
Meads described the conversation differently.
“I would describe it as direct,” Meads said. “I actually didn’t talk to him that long. I talked to (Murphy’s wife) Becky most of the time. They are a very nice couple.”
Murphy said Meads finally told him she would take the issue back to the PAC to discuss possibly changing the door-hanger design.
Meads said she is doing that.
“We are making these changes to accommodate (Murphy),” she said.
Murphy said he was “appalled” that local politics could get what he described as "ugly," saying his style is to not “sling mud.”
“I just want to serve the citizens of the Fourth Ward and the city,” Murphy said. “I’m just trying to make a difference for our city. If this is the way they (PAC) do business, I’m glad I’m out of the PAC.”
Murphy believes that Young is the best of the three candidates for mayor.
“I would have to say if I am going to support anyone at this time it would be Jeannie Young,” Murphy said. “I feel she (Young) is the best qualified to serve as mayor.”
Murphy said he left the PAC because the group has some different ideas from what he believes in, one being that the group is supporting Williams for mayor.
Murphy, a registered Republican, believes the PAC is dividing the GOP. He joined the PAC when the organization first formed last summer.
“I don’t like the party being separated like it is,” Murphy said. “We should be united for one cause and one purpose.”