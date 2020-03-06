City Council could vote Monday night to give themselves a pay raise that would make them the highest-paid governing board for cities Elizabeth City's size that also own their own electric and water utilities.
Council’s Finance Committee voted 5-2 Thursday to move forward a proposal that would increase the salaries for all eight council members and the mayor by $500 a month. That would work out to a 43-percent pay increase for council members, a 41-percent increase for the mayor pro tem and a 39-percent increase for the city’s mayor.
Mayor Bettie J. Parker, Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton and councilors Michael Brooks, Gabriel Adkins and Darius Horton voted in favor of moving the issue to the full council.
Councilors Jeannie Young and Chris Ruffieux voted no. Council members Billy Caudle and Kem Spence were absent from Thursday's meeting.
Council members currently are paid $8,274 annually but that figure would be bumped to $14,274 a year if council agrees to the pay hike. The mayor’s salary, meanwhile, would rise from $9,656 a year to $15,656 annually and the mayor pro tem's salary would increase from $8,966 annually to $14,966 a year.
Councilors are scheduled to discuss the pay hike proposal at Monday's City Council meeting.
If the new salary structure is adopted it would make Elizabeth City City Council the highest paid city or town governing board among 14 cities that are comparable in size and that also own and operate their own water, sewer and electric utilities. City Manager Rich Olson provided council a list of comparable cities that shows the average annual pay for council members and the mayor are $6,153 and $9,181, respectively.
The 14 North Carolina cities and towns include Albemarle, Edenton, Laurinburg, Lexington, Lumberton, Kinston, Monroe, Morganton, New Bern, Newton, Shelby, Smithfield, Tarboro and Washington. Of those, Monroe has the largest with a population, with 33,200 people. Edenton, with a population of 4,640, is the smallest. Five other cities with populations larger than Elizabeth City's are Lexington, Lumberton, New Bern, Shelby and Kinston.
Horton made the motion to advance the issue to Monday’s council meeting, saying he supports the pay hike because serving on council is time consuming and involves more than just attending meetings.
“When we look at the big picture, I think that we are underpaid,” Horton said. “I think our council, across the board, needs an increase in salary.’’
Young voted against raising council’s salary saying the money could be better used elsewhere in the city.
“I can’t justify giving ourselves a raise when we, I feel like, can’t even give proper salaries to our employees,” she said.
If the pay hike is adopted, council salaries could go even higher since members receive the same cost-of-living adjustment that all city employees receive. All city employees, and council members, received a 3-percent pay hike last July. The COLA for the next fiscal year will be established after the city completes a compensation study for city employees.
The salary increase plan evolved from a discussion council first had about the possibility of adding councilors to the city’s insurance plan. But that discussion shifted to a salary increase after Olson told council that they would have to be reclassified as city employees to be eligible.
“City Council members are not city employees and under state statue health insurance is for city employees,” Olson said. “So, what the governing body needs to do is reclassify itself as a city employee. You are not (currently) eligible because technically you are not a city employee. You are an elected official.’’
Parker was one of several council members who expressed concern about being classified as a city employee. She noted that a pay increase instead could help council members with insurance premiums.
“I would prefer a salary increase be looked at, which would help you with health insurance,” Parker told Finance Committee members.
In addition to their monthly salaries, Elizabeth City city councilors also receive a $75-a-month stipend to help defray their gas expenses.
While city councilors and the mayor would make substantially more if the pay hike is approved, they won't make more than their counterparts in some of the state's larger cities.
Councilors in Charlotte, for example, are paid $19,809 a year. They also receive an annual car allowance of $4,000 and a $3,100 annual technology allowance. The city's mayor is paid $25,636, and his or her's car allowance is $4,800 and technology allowance is $3,800.
In Fayetteville, the mayor is paid $31,255 a year, the mayor pro tem is paid $18,089 and each councilor is paid $17,088. Fayetteville's councilors and mayor are also eligible for same health benefits and pay the same premium as city employees.