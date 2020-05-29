City Manager Rich Olson presented City Council with a revised 2020-21 budget earlier this week that eliminates a proposed 2-cent property tax increase.
Next year’s city spending plan will also include a lower sewer rate increase than Olson originally proposed: City Council on Tuesday cut the proposed rate hike from 50 percent to 25 percent. A separate 2-percent hike for water rates will remain unchanged, however.
The controversial issue of council raises also resurfaced at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Councilor Gabriel Adkins asked Olson to review the budget and see if a $250-a-month raise for city council and the mayor could be added to the $69 million city budget without resulting in a property tax increase.
In March, council voted 4-2 to have Olson add $500-a-month raises to the 2020-21 fiscal budget. Adkins joined Councilors Darius Horton, Johnnie Walton and Michael Brooks in voting for the raises. Councilors Billy Caudle and Jeannie Young voted against the raises, while Councilors Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence missed the vote.
Last week on a 4-2 vote, City Council reversed itself, removing the raises from the proposed budget. Caudle, Young, Ruffieux and Spence voted to remove the raises, while Walton and Brooks voted to keep them. This time, Horton and Adkins were absent from the vote.
An increase of $500 a month would bump council pay from $8,274 annually to $14,274 a year — a 73-percent increase — while the salary for the mayor would increase from $9,656 to $15,656 annually — a 62-percent increase. A $250-a-month raise would give council and the mayor $3,000 more a year.
Asked Wednesday about Adkins’ request to add $3,000-a-year raises for council and the mayor without a tax increase, Olson said, “We can’t seem to make that work.”
The original 50-percent sewer rate increase Olson proposed would have been followed with recommended future 3-percent raises each of the next eight years and a 9-percent increase in 2028-29.
The revenue raised by the increases would be used to fund $37 million in needed improvements over the next 10 years in the water and sewer systems that have been recommended by outside consultant Raftelis.
At council’s requst, Olson was scheduled to provide different sewer rate increase options at Tuesday’s meeting. One option included a 35-percent rate increase instead of a 50-percent one. But before Olson could present the 35-percent option, Walton motioned to reduce the increase from 50 percent to 25 percent.
Walton was joined by Adkins, Horton, Brooks and Spence in voting for a 25-percent sewer rate increase. Caudle, Young and Ruffieux voted against the motion.
“Fifty-percent raise is big,” Walton said in proposing the 25-percent increase instead. “We don’t know how these people are going to come out of the pandemic. People don’t have jobs. We don’t need to put all of that on them at one time.’’
Young, however, said the city needs to start fixing problems with its wastewater and water systems now. She said she was willing to agree to a 35-percent increase next year.
“I want to make sure the people do understand that the position we as councilors are in,” Young said. “The 50-percent (increase) is scary when people look at it with everything that is happening. But then we look at what we have to fix and that is scary as well. We have to do something with the sewer rates because we are sticking out fingers in all these little holes. All those holes are going to break eventually.”
With the new proposed rates, a typical customer that uses 3,500 gallons a month would see their water and sewer rates rise from approximately $62 a month to around $69 monthly.
Future rate hikes will have to be voted on by council in subsequent fiscal years to raise the $37 million recommended but Olson said he is still waiting on those figures from Raftelis.
Council is scheduled to finish budget discussions at its June 8 meeting but a work session could be called before then.