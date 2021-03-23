Feb. 26 is now officially “Johnnie Walton Day” in Elizabeth City.
Walton’s colleagues on City Council and Mayor Bettie Parker issued a proclamation Monday officially designating the day in honor of Walton.
Walton, a 4th Ward councilor who currently serves as council’s mayor pro tem, received the honor for his accomplishments as a football player, coach and civic leader.
“I thank you for recognizing me,” Walton said Monday night. “I am very humbled and appreciative of such an honor.’’
February 26 was picked as the day to honor Walton because that’s the date that earlier this year the former Elizabeth City State University and NFL quarterback was inducted into the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association John B. McLendon Hall of Fame.
“Johnnie Walton has dedicated his life to enriching the lives of others through his love of sports and has enlisted boundless time and energy to seeing his torch carried on through the youth in our community,” Parker said.
Later during Monday’s council meeting, Walton gave Parker a copy of his new book titled: “The Autobiography of Johnnie Walton, Underrated Eagle Legend.” Walton played for the Philadelphia Eagles for four seasons during his professional football career.
“I hope you enjoy,” Walton told Parker. “I got a shipment in but they went so fast or I would have brought more. I’m waiting on my next shipment and I will have some later on.”
Walton played quarterback for ECSU from 1965-68 and was named to the All-CIAA team after leading the Vikings to an 8-1 record his senior season.
“I happened to be at Elizabeth City State University when we had that 8-1 record,” Parker said.
After graduating from ECSU in 1969, Walton began his professional playing career with the Los Angeles Rams, and made history in the process.
“(Walton’s) talent and drive led him to make history in 1969 when he became the first African-American quarterback from the state of North Carolina to play in the National Football League,” Parker said.
Walton also played in the Continental Football League with the Indianapolis Capitols, leading the team to a league title and becoming the first African-American quarterback to win a championship at the professional level. In that season, Walton was also selected as the Continental Football League’s Most Valuable Player.
Walton also played in the World Football League and the United States Football League.
Walton briefly left his professional playing career in 1979 and returned to ECSU to lead the football program as head coach. From 1980-82, Walton compiled a 20-10-1 overall record and finished 14-7 in CIAA play, helping the Vikings advance to the Division II playoffs in just his second season.
“Walton’s presence as a professional in the game paved the way for many of the young African-American men who are part of the game today,” Parker said. “He has enriched the lives of numerous individuals through his time as both a player and a coach.”