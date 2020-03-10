City Council unanimously voted Monday night to delay action on a controversial $500-a-month pay increase for council members and the mayor.
After a lengthy debate and following public comments from five citizens opposed to the proposed increase, all eight City Council members voted to take up the issue at a future meeting.
The issue seems far from dead, however.
Council could revisit the proposed pay hike as early as its March 23 meeting, although any final recommendation would have to be done in conjunction with the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, which will take effect July 1. State statue forbids governing bodies from giving themselves midyear salary increases.
Council appears to be split on whether a pay increase is warranted. Councilor Darius Horton suggested that council deserves more than a $500 a month increase. An increase that size would bump council pay from $8,274 annually to $14,274 a year — a 73-percent increase — while the salary for the city’s mayor would increase from $9,656 to $15,656 annually — a 62-percent increase.
If council votes for a $500-a-month raise it would make Elizabeth City City Council the highest paid city or town governing board among 14 cities that are comparable in size and that also own and operate their own water, sewer and electric utilities. City Manager Rich Olson provided council a list of comparable cities that shows the average annual pay for council members and the mayor are $6,153 and $9,181, respectively.
“I think every person on here is worth that compensation increase,” Horton said. “As a council, $500 is not enough for all that we do. I think that this council needs to look at that. At the end of the day, $500 (a month) is not enough.”
Councilors Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young, Kem Spence and Chris Ruffieux, however, all voiced opposition to giving the council and mayor a pay raise.
“I don’t feel comfortable giving myself a $500 increase or increase period,” Spence said. “I would much rather give it to staff. They work hard and our staff are underpaid. They are the ones out in the trenches. I would much rather give that money to staff.’’
Before the vote, five people spoke against council members getting a raise, including former Councilwoman Anita Hummer. Hummer, who left office in December, praised council for opening the new city-county Senior Center and other ribbon cuttings for new businesses but she said her compliments “have a catch.”
“You may not have given enough thought on this raise you are thinking about approving,” Hummer said. “There are more critical jobs that deserve pay increases. Our police department has lost many officers that have come to Elizabeth City for training only to move on to cities that offer higher wages. We have lost that experience. These are the employees that protect us from crazed drug dealers and criminals shooting up our city. We don’t need to have that continue.”
Bill Heimer often addresses council during public comment at its meetings. The Second Ward resident said he came to Monday’s meeting with a “heavy heart.”
“Usually, I come here and look forward to congratulating someone on doing a good job, but that is not the case tonight,” Heimer said. “I am strongly opposed to the $500-a-month pay raise for the council and our mayor.”
Heimer also noted that council members knew the job requirements and pay before they ran.
“We just had an election, and I heard no promise that while running for office that if elected (you would give yourselves) a $500-per-month raise or force the taxpayers to pay for (your) health insurance,” Heimer said. “It is disingenuous to now say it is too much work and you require more pay.”
Brooks, who was elected last October after not seeking re-election in 2017, countered that the citizens who addressed the council have not expressed displeasure with city spending in other areas. Brooks said Olson is paid $152,000 a year to manage a city of 17,000 while the state’s two U.S. senators are paid $174,000 a year to represent “10 million” state residents.
“I find it amazing that the ones who came up here, I find it amazing,” he said. “Where were these people when we gave $5,000 for Christmas lights? We have some of our children in our school system that cannot even afford to pay for their lunch.
“The (Elizabeth City police) chief came up here and said we have spent $21,000 on homeless vouchers for people that are not from Elizabeth City,” he continued. “But, no one wanted to address that. Your opinion is great, but give us some solutions. Just don’t think you are going to scold the council because there are several ways to look at it. If you don’t like the way we are doing things, run for council yourself.’’
Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton said council members in some cities smaller than Elizabeth City are better paid.
“Tarboro, 10,000 people, they make more than we do,” Walton said.