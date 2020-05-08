City Council discussed the possibility of adding two police officers and spending more money for security cameras during a workshop on next year’s city budget earlier this week.
City Manager Rich Olson’s recommended $69 million budget reflects the dramatic effects the coronavirus crisis has had on the city. The proposed budget includes a 2-cent property tax rate increase and using almost $500,000 from reserves.
The budget proposal also includes increases in water and sewer rates, but those were envisioned to help pay for improvements to the water and sewer systems.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Olson was not proposing to raise property taxes or use money from the city’s reserve. He also planned to propose a reduction in electrical rates to help offset the water and sewer increase.
“We don’t have a lot of money this year,” Olson said.
Olson said the city’s projected sales and use tax revenue will be down 30 percent because of COVID-19.
Monday’s discussion was focused on the city’s $22.2 million general fund budget, with the police and fire departments accounting for about half of that spending.
Olson’s recommended $7.4 million budget for the police department keeps the number of sworn police officers at 62 while proposing to spend $80,000 on security cameras, which is less than the $190,000 that police Chief Eddie Buffaloe asked for. The police department’s proposed budget also includes money for five new patrol cars, which will be paid for on an installment plan, and $80,000 to replace the department’s tasers.
The police department has 64 authorized sworn officer positions but last year’s budget included money for just 60 officers. Earlier this year, City Council voted to add two more officers to the force, bringing the total to 62.
“That is what the budget reflects now,” Olson said of the 62 positions.
Saying she doesn’t “want to hear gunshots” in her neighborhood, Councilwoman Jeannie Young asked Olson about adding the two authorized but unfilled police positions to the budget.
“Our community, they pay a lot of money and they need to have the services that we tell them that we are going to give them,” Young said. “The one thing that we have to make sure we have in place is a way to protect our people. These are the things that I would like for us to have.”
Olson said adding the two officer positions would increase the general fund budget by $100,000. He told council that adding money to the police budget would mean making cuts elsewhere or raising additional revenue.
Councilor Michael Brooks agreed with Young about the officers. He also said the city needs an effective surveillance program to help combat crime.
“I’m a proponent of having the security cameras, and the one thing I know about security cameras is that security cameras will show you what people are afraid to say,” Brooks said. “The security cameras will be looking 24/7. I believe we need those (two) additional officers and we need to make some adjustments. The police department needs to be at full strength.’’
Councilor Billy Caudle asked that City Council look for cuts to eliminate the need for the property tax increase. The 2-cent rate hike would raise approximately $228,000.
Caudle suggested that a proposed plan to spend $100,000 on a comprehensive plan that would chart the city’s future be eliminated along with the proposal to give City Council and the mayor $500-a-month pay increases, which will cost the city an additional $58,000 next fiscal year.
Olson earlier in the meeting suggested delaying the comprehensive plan by at least a year.
Councilor Kem Spence suggested eliminating $50,000 allocated to renovating Pool Street Park in downtown.
“We don’t have to do that park right now,” Spence said.