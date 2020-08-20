Elizabeth City officials expect to begin receiving applications for the soon-to-be-vacant city manager’s position next week.
City Manager Rich Olson is leaving after 17 years on the job to become the Argyle, Texas town administrator. His last day is Saturday.
City Council discussed finding a new city manager Monday when they met with Dr. Stephen Straus, president and co-founder of Development Associates, the Chapel Hill-based professional search firm the city hired to find Olson’s replacement.
Council members weighed in on what type of city manager they would like to see take the helm. Straus said he would take council’s suggestions and mold them into a profile for council to approve before the position is officially posted.
Straus expects to post the job on several different national platforms next week. A tentative timeline has city officials interviewing “two or three” finalists around Oct. 24.
Council is expected to meet in closed session on Sept. 21, Oct. 5 and Oct. 16 to narrow the field of applicants for final interviews.
Mayor Bettie J. Parker said she would like the next city manager to be both visionary and personable.
“Get to know the town, get to know the people, get a feel for what the citizens want,” Parker said. “You have to have people skills. We don’t need to see fluff. Don’t use a strong arm or some sort of dictatorship. That turns some people off. I want the manager to listen to their directors.”
Parker expects candidates for the position will do their own research and homework and know what they are getting into.
“I do realize those who will be applying for the position more than likely can go back through the videos of council meetings and determine what type of boss they are going to have,” Parker said.
Councilor Kem Spence told Straus that the next city manager needs to have a “thick skin.” Olson often battled with council members during his tenure over management of the city, and council has had more than its fair share of contentious meetings the past several years.
“Dealing with this council, that is a challenge, I think,” Spence said. “There are some strong-willed, strong-headed council members, which is not bad. But, the person, as city manager, is going to have to have thick skin. They will have to be able to be put on the spot and come back with a proper answer and not lose their composure.’’
Straus asked if City Council is “particularly critical.”
“Yes,” Spence replied.
Councilor Darius Horton told Straus that the prospective manager needs to be made “aware of” the number of long-tenured employees who have left the city in recent years.
“We have fresh department heads that really don’t have a lot of longevity, that wisdom that has been acquired over time,” Horton said. “The familiarity of the city is gone. That is something they need to take into consideration.”
Councilor Chris Ruffieux suggested that Straus solicit feedback from Olson, Assistant City Manager Angela Judge and department heads regarding turnover and dissatisfaction among city staff to “see how bad it really is.”
“We hear about employees looking for new jobs, low morale,” Ruffieux said. “We need to find a new city manager with the leadership skills that can lift up and treat city staff in a way that makes them feel valuable, respected, part of something much larger than what they just do day-to-day.”
The city needs to pump millions of dollars into infrastructure improvements, including an estimated $37 million for needed sewer upgrades the next 10 years. Councilor Jeannie Young suggested that the next city manager needs to have the experience tackling those issues
“We are little bit of a unique city,” Young said. “Our failing infrastructure is one of our most dire issues that we have here. We have some serious infrastructure problems and we have got to take care of that.’’
Straus encouraged council to post a strong compensation figure when advertising the position in order to get the best applicant pool possible. Olson is currently paid $152,000 a year.
“I know what the current manager is making and we would build a range around that,” Straus said. “I also know what similar-sized jurisdictions are paying their managers. I want you to know if the council can make the very most attractive job ad and potential for compensation possible, you will get more applicants and you will get more choices.”
Council also agreed to seek input from residents by putting a survey on the city’s website, possibly next week, asking citizens what they want in a city manager.