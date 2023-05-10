City Council began looking Monday for cuts in the city’s proposed budget that would then be used to give city employees a pay raise.
City Manager Montre Freeman’s proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget presented to council last month contained no pay increases for city employees. But City Council at a recent budget work session asked Freeman to bring back numbers that include a possible small pay hike for employees.
Freeman’s proposed General Fund budget is $23.294 million, which is a slight decrease — $186,000 — from the current budget. Freeman’s proposed budget contains no increase in property taxes or utility fees.
Freeman told councilors Monday evening during another work session that a pay raise for city employees would cost anywhere from between $150,500 and almost $595,000.
A one-time $500 bonus, which city employees received in the current budget, would cost $150,459.76 while a $1,000 bonus would be double that figure to $300,919.52.
A 1% cost-of-living adjustment would cost $198,224; a 2% increase would cost $397,038; and a 3% raise would cost $594,673.
Freeman said one area of savings that could be used is from the city’s cost for health insurance. City officials received those costs Monday and they were lower than anticipated.
Finance Director Alicia Steward said she budgeted around a 12-13% increase for group health insurance costs not knowing what the exact figure would be.
“I budgeted higher just in case,” Steward said.
But Freeman said the increases came in at 9.5% for medical insurance and 1% for dental insurance. With the quote coming in just hours before Monday's work session no savings amounts were discussed.
City Council also agreed to possibly cut $40,000 from Public Buildings for the fiscal year that begins July 1. That move would cut turning a current vacant maintenance position into a building’s superintendent spot, adding $40,000 to the position in the budget.
Freeman said the superintendent’s position is needed but that the city can wait a year to fill it.
But City Council also may add around at least $80,000 to the fire department’s proposed budget for the purchase of new air packs. The fire department’s proposed budget is $4.392 million, a decrease of $44,321 from its current budget.
Fire Chief Chris Carver said the department sought eight new airpacks in the current budget but that request was denied. He said a request for additional airpacks in the proposed budget was not included after being asked about them by Councilor Johnson Biggs.
“I believe they were cut,” Carver responded.
Biggs then asked if the department needed to replace its airpacks.
“On a regular basis, yes,” Carver responded. “We try to do (buy) eight a year but because we didn’t get them last year we tried to be conservative going into this year and we added 10. If we don’t get them it will just put us that much farther behind.”
Biggs noted that his brother is in the fire service in a neighboring community and that he has a “little bit of passion around" the issue of airpacks.
“I don’t want to put men and women in the line of fire with no air,” he said.
Carver said the price of a single airpack has gone from around $8,000 last year to around $10,000 currently.
“With these electronic parts, everything is sky high,” Carver said. “I don’t know how small cities are going to bid function with the equipment costs the way they are. At some point it is going to break us. Thank God, we are in good shape with radios, we should be in good shape with apparatus. That is your lifeline when you are inside a building. You can’t get along without air.”
Spence said that money needs to be found to purchase the airpacks.
“We have to do all we can for fire, police, EMS,” Spence said.
Councilor Katherine Felton asked Carver about seeking grant money for equipment and he said the department applies for grants but that there are few dollars available.
“Right after 9-11, fire departments could get anything they wanted,” Carver said. “But as we get away from that that money is dwindling away. It is very hard to get grant money for a municipal fire department.”
Carver did tell City Council that he has had discussions with surrounding fire agencies in pooling orders for similar pieces of equipment in an attempt to get a better price.
“Our goal is to collectively go to the vendor and say, 'This is how many we are going to get, give us a better price,’" he said. "We are going to do our best to negotiate some better prices.”