City Council twice experienced a case of sticker-shock earlier this week.
Councilors were first told by an outside consultant that what the city pays its employees is “dreadful and a disservice” and that $1.1 million is needed in the next fiscal budget to make the city’s pay structure competitive.
City Council was then told that the city has overcharged the U.S. Coast Guard Base $534,000 for water since the summer of 2019.
Russell Campbell of Management Advisory Group told council the city’s payroll should be boosted by an overall average of 8 percent, or $1.1 million to become competitive.
“We do need to find that $1.1 million to do this,” said Councilor Jeannie Young.
At the time the study was conducted the city had 356 employees.
City Human Resources Director Montique McClary noted that 40 city employees have left since July 1 and that “a large number of our employees” have part-time jobs to put food on the table.”
“At least 23 of them were unsatisfied with our pay,” McClary said of those who have left since July. “That is 58 percent of the people that have left. We really need to do something with our salaries.”
Campbell said the city’s benefits package was good but that its pay was dreadful. He said as the economy continues to rebound even more employees may look for better-paying jobs, some in other parts of the state or across the border in Virginia.
“(The pay) is a disservice to people that come in here and work hard every day,” Campbell said. “You are on the cusp of becoming a ‘training city.’ People come in and get their experience and then move on. Training folks is not free.”
Freeman has proposed a 10-cent hike in the city’s property tax rate next fiscal year and said some of the money derived from the increase would “put dent in this.”
The overcharge of water for the Coast Guard Base was the result of the faulty installation of a valve, Freeman said.
“We put it (valve) in,” he said. “From there, it just kept compounding.’’
Freeman told City Council that the Coast Guard approached the city in August 2019 about the problem but that former Public Utilities Director Amanda Boone told the Coast Guard the city’s billing was correct.
Freeman said current Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell recently discovered the overcharge.
“They felt that they were being overcharged and when we did the research we found in fact that they were being overcharged,” Freeman said. “Director Bell pulled all the communications that he could find and when he talked back to those same people they verified that is what they were told.’’
Freeman said the Coast Guard wants a plan in place by June 1 if possible to refund the overcharge. The Coast Guard base is the city’s largest water customer.
“That doesn’t necessarily mean we will have to pay it all at that time,” Freeman said. “They (Coast Guard) are very flexible on how we do it. I will have some plans at the appropriate time.”
City Council is expected to discuss how to address the findings in the pay study and a plan to payback the Coast Guard at its June 7 budget work session.