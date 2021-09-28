City Council Monday night tapped the brakes on a plan to install speed bumps on two streets in the city, saying it was hearing about the project for the first time.
Acting City Manager Eddie Buffaloe told City Council at its meeting Monday that suspended City Manager Montre Freeman instructed Public Works Director Dwan Bell in July to spend $2,225 for 14 speed bumps that would be installed at six locations on Main and Church streets.
Buffaloe was named acting city manager on Aug. 23 after City Council placed Freeman on paid administrative leave that same day pending an investigation. Councilors have declined to say why Freeman was placed on administrative leave.
Even though the material for the speed bumps has already been purchased and delivered to the city, the speed bump project came as a surprise to some City Council members. Councilor Chris Ruffieux asked Buffaloe if the purchase of the speed bumps had been authorized by City Council.
“No, sir,” Buffaloe responded.
After becoming acting city manager, Buffaloe said Bell brought the project to his attention and he told Bell to “cease and desist” the project.
“I told him we needed to hold off, that was an action that needed to go to council,” Buffaloe said Monday.
Bell told Buffaloe that he was given instructions by Freeman to “get this done.”
“Director Bell came to me and said (he) was told to go ahead and start with the speed bump project on Main and Church,” Buffaloe said. “I said, ‘Did you get council authorization?’ He said, ‘No.’ It needs council approval and that is why it is before you tonight.”
First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young asked Bell if those instructions came while Freeman was still the “active” city manager.
“Yes,” Bell responded.
Those instructions apparently came after a May 27 meeting on traffic flow in the neighborhood attended by City Deputy Police Chief James Avens, police Capt. Larry James, and Street Superintendent James McCotter, a memo to City Council states. Two city residents — Larry Crossit and Cam Reynolds — also attended the meeting, held at the intersection of Main and Holly streets, and both had previously spoken with Freeman regarding speeding in the neighborhood, the memo said.
“Based on the information discussed, it was determined that the best solution would be for ECPD (Elizabeth City Police Department) to increase patrols and also for Public Utilities to install speed bumps,” Buffaloe wrote to City Council.
Another meeting was held on June 1 in which Freeman met with Avens, James, Bell and McCotter to discuss Crossit and Reynolds' concerns.
Buffaloe said the purchase of the speed bumps was put on hold until “the new budget kicked in” on July 1.
The city received a quote from Mississippi-based Custom Products Corporation on July 7 and a purchase requisition order was signed by Bell on Aug. 16.
“(Bell) was given those instructions shortly after the start of the fiscal year,” Buffaloe said.
Young, who lives on Church Street, said something needs to be done about speeding on the street but that the project needs to be authorized by City Council.
“The problem I have is that this was promised to the community, and we have already bought the materials, and this did not come before council,” Young said. “Council is the one that approves this and we have to take the necessary steps.”
Young asked Buffaloe if City Council should have held a public hearing on the project and Buffaloe said he believes that the city’s traffic calming policy requires such a meeting.
“I would like to table this so we can have a meeting to discuss this and figure out what is truly going on here,” Young said. “This is something we need to take a deep dive in and make sure we are crossing every T and dotting every I to get to this point.”
Several dozen residents of the neighborhood where the speed bumps were scheduled to be installed waited outside City Council chambers as two residents spoke in favor of the project.
Crossit moved to 1013 West Main Street a year ago and told council he met with Freeman five or six times to find a solution for the speeding problem in the neighborhood.
Noting the city has the material on hand to install the speed bumps, Crossit urged City Council to complete the project.
“Nothing needs to be spent, it’s already spent,” Crossit said.
The proposal calls for adding two speed bumps at 912 and 1009 West Church streets, three more speed bumps at 311, 605 and 809 Main Street and another at 1006 West Main Street.
“We have a serious speeding problem and safety problem in our neighborhood,” Crossit said. “It’s been a 20-year problem. All we are waiting for is what we were promised, for these to be installed. We are counting on you to get this done. It’s unbelievable how fast people (motorists) go here.”
Ken Weaver, who has lived at 809 West Main Street for 23 years, told council he has seen cars approach “triple digits” in the area.
“When it comes to traffic, I have seen some amazing things, and not in a good way,” Weaver said. “It is just horrendous. It is just not sometimes, it is endless.”
Crossit said Tuesday that he was disappointed that City Council tabled the project. He said that residents will continue to pressure city officials for a fix to the speeding problem.
“They know it’s a problem, what are they waiting on?” Crossit said. “Are they waiting on someone to get run over? Are they waiting for a child to get injured? It’s the continuation of a 20-year process of doing nothing.”
Reynolds noted that the neighborhood stretches across different wards and is very diverse.
Reynolds said the goal is to build a model with City Council to put in place different processes, programs, rules and regulations to improve neighborhoods all over the city.
“We have been working with them (the city),” Reynolds said. “We had a meeting back in March and there was 55 of us there. We discussed what everyone’s biggest concern was and by far and away it was traffic. Mostly is was speed.”