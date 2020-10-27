A graduate of Elizabeth City State University who's managed the town of Enfield the past two years has been named Elizabeth City's new city manager.
City Council voted 7-1 Monday night to hire Montre Freeman to succeed Rich Olson, who left in August after 17 years to become a town administrator in Texas.
Councilwoman Jeannie Young cast the lone "no" vote against Freeman's hiring, telling fellow councilors she thought the manager's job should have been offered to Eddie Buffaloe Jr., the city's police chief who currently serves as interim city manager.
Freeman, the first African American ever to serve as Elizabeth City's city manager, will be paid $140,000 a year and will start Jan. 19.
Freeman has been the Enfield town administrator since June 2018. According to his Linkedin page, Freeman was the chief executive officer of the Freeman Entertainment Group for four years before taking the job in Enfield.
Freeman graduated from ECSU in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He also holds a law degree and a master's degree in public administration from North Carolina Central University in Durham.
“The final announcement of Montre Freeman as the next city manager for the city of Elizabeth City represents the culmination of a process that took the City Council through a pool of 37 applicants,” Mayor Bettie Parker said Monday night. “It is our pleasure to present to the citizens of our town a manager who we consider a best fit for our needs and who comes to us highly qualified.”
Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Billy Caudle, Darius Horton, Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence voted to hire Freeman.
Horton said he is “excited” to have Freeman leading the city.
“Although it is 9 p.m. and it is dark outside, I believe today is bright day in the future of Elizabeth City,” Horton said after the vote. “I am excited about Freeman coming and pointing our city in a new direction.”
Young said she advocated from the beginning of the search process that Buffaloe should be the first person to be offered the job.
“I have always believed that it is important to hire from within and to reward our long-term and hardworking employees,” Young said after the vote. “My 'no' vote was actually a 'yes' vote for Chief Buffaloe. Having said that, I would like to welcome Mr. Freeman to our harbor of hospitality and I look forward to working with him to build a stronger and united city.”
Walton then asked Buffaloe if he had applied to become the permanent city manager.
“No sir, I didn’t,” Buffaloe responded.
Walton also asked Buffaloe if the city had the capacity to conduct an internal audit. He said he has concerns because of recent departures of top-level city personnel.
“I would say yes,” Buffaloe said.
In addition to Olson's departure, Public Works Director Amanda Boone and Finance Director Suzanne Tungate have submitted letters of resignation. Tungate’s last official day is Saturday while Boone’s last day is Nov. 3.
Neither Boone or Tungate gave a reason for their departure in their resignation letters but Boone later said she had accepted a job in Florida.
At the Oct. 12 City Council meeting, Walton said an internal audit was needed in the “places where there have been changes” because employees just don’t leave for no reason.
“I think we need to do that,” Walton said Monday of conducting an internal audit. “We don’t want a person (Freeman) to come in and be behind the eight-ball. When he comes in we need to get facts, as many facts as we can give him. If we can have an audit, that is where facts come from."
Walton indicated he wanted to ensure Freeman has an accurate picture of the city's operations when he starts early next year.
"He doesn’t need to take six months to find out where we are, the forecast of what it looks like for us," Walton said. "He needs to know where we are from day one so he can take off running.”
Horton agreed that an audit is needed. Buffaloe is expected to bring a proposal to conduct one back before City Council at its Nov. 9 meeting.
“I think it is important for transparency as we hire a new manager that we make sure that anything that was before him has been dealt with and exposed,” Horton said. “With new leadership, I think that is something that is a must. We need to have an internal audit as soon as possible. It definitely needs to be completed before Mr. Freeman comes here.”
Freeman is the second top-ranking Elizabeth City official to come to the city from a similar job in the Halifax County town of Enfield in recent years. Buffaloe was the town of Enfield's police chief when he was hired by Olson to be Elizabeth City's police chief.