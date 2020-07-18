Elizabeth City City Council held a closed session last week to discuss a personnel matter after debating more than 45 minutes whether it was within council rules to hold the session.
Although it’s not entirely clear why the closed session was called, Fourth Ward Councilman Johnnie Walton briefly raised questions in an open session about City Manager Rich Olson’s supervision of utility bill collections, telling Olson, “That’s what happens when you don’t go into closed session.”
The lengthy dispute about council’s rules and whether to hold the closed session was at times contentious.
The dispute also spilled over into other items on the meeting agenda, such as Walton’s citing Councilman Billy Caudle’s opposition to the closed session as a reason not to reappoint Caudle to the city-county Airport Authority. Caudle’s reappointment to the airport board was later approved on a split vote.
Councilman Darius Horton made the motion to add a closed session for a personnel discussion to the meeting agenda near the beginning of the meeting.
Walton called opposition to the closed session “nothing but politics.” He initially claimed opposition to Horton’s motion was because Horton is Black but rephrased his statement after Mayor Bettie Parker asked that he “leave color” out of the discussion.
After Horton made the motion Olson stated that under the rules for a virtual meeting nothing could be added to the agenda.
City Attorney Bill Morgan later clarified that a discussion item could be added to the meeting agenda, but only by a super-majority vote of six councilors to amend council’s rules of procedure.
The other exception is in the event of an emergency, Morgan said.
Horton disagreed with Morgan’s interpretation of the rules. He also said the city did not have to hold meetings if citizens can’t be present, and cited an opinion by Freyda Bluestein of the UNC School of Government he said supports his position.
Other municipalities in the region and state are holding meetings where citizens can attend as long as they wear masks and observe social distancing, Horton said.
Horton said if council wouldn’t allow a closed session he would just talk in open session about the personnel matter. “I think I’m entitled to a closed session,” he said.
Walton said the matter apparently was an emergency.
Councilman Michael Brooks made a motion to suspend council’s rules and hold the closed session.
Caudle, however, disagreed that the reason didn’t seem to be an emergency. He said council needed to follow its rules of procedure.
“We don’t go by the rules,” Horton replied. “If we were going by the rules we wouldn’t be having this damn conversation.”
The motion to suspend the rules failed to garner a super-majority, with Caudle, Councilman Chris Ruffieux and Councilwoman Jeannie Young voting against it.
Horton then said he would discuss the personnel matter during the “councilor comments” portion of the meeting since there wouldn’t be a closed session.
Ruffieux said later that he had looked closely at council’s rules and determined the right thing to do would be for council to go into closed session. His motion to suspend the rules of procedure and enter the closed session passed with only Caudle voting against it.
After the closed session ended, councilors adjourned their meeting at 9:47. No action related to personnel was announced.