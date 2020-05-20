Bucking the wishes of City Council may cost Elizabeth City’s two representatives their seats on the Tourism Development Authority’s Board of Directors.
TDA Chairwoman Gwen Sanders and board member Maureen Donnelly are up for reappointment to the TDA this year. However, several councilors expressed concerns last week about several of Sanders’ and Donnelly’s past votes that the councilors say were counter to the city’s interests.
Sanders and Donnelly’s reappointments were tabled on a 5-3 vote. Voting for the motion were councilors Gabriel Adkins, Billy Caudle, Darius Horton, Michael Brooks and Kem Spence.
Councilors Johnnie Walton, who serves on the TDA as the council’s representative, Jeannie Young and Chris Ruffieux voted against tabling the reappointments.
At issue are Sanders’ and Donnelly’s past votes on two issues: continued TDA funding for Elizabeth City State University’s homecoming celebration and use of the city’s share of TDA funds for the YMCA at the Pines. The motion councilors approved in fact included a provision requesting city officials produce past TDA minutes to determine how the two members voted on the two issues.
“If they don’t support the city council’s allocations then why should we approve them to be voting on our behalf?” Caudle asked.
Both Sanders and Donnelly voted against the city’s request last year to use $25,000 of its share of occupancy-tax proceeds it receives from the TDA to support the YMCA at the Pines, which the city said attracts overnight visitors to Elizabeth City. The YMCA at the Pines requested money from the county and city to cover revenue shortfalls.
The TDA voted twice last year to deny the city’s request to use money from its allotment to fund the YMCA’s request. Under the law authorizing the city and county to levy the occupancy tax, both city and county receive an equal share of revenue from the tax, about $200,000 a year, that is used to support and promote tourism.
Several TDA board members said at the time that the city’s request to use tourism funding for the YMCA at the Pines was not an appropriate expense because it would not drive overnight hotel and motel stays in the city, which TDA officials say is in the agency’s mission statement.
The city later gave $25,000 to the YMCA at the Pines from its budget. The county also gave the same amount. The TDA also voted to help the YMCA at the Pines with a $5,000 marketing grant.
Another vote that concerned some council members was the TDA board’s decision to cut money allocated to ECSU to promote its annual homecoming celebration. The TDA gave ECSU $9,000 this fiscal year after giving the university $18,000 in 2018-19 for that purpose.
When it cut all its earmarks last year, the TDA said it was refocusing more money on regional marketing efforts to drive people to visit Elizabeth City and Pasquotank instead of directly funding events. The TDA distributed 11 community grants, including the one to ECSU, this fiscal year and all were reduced by 50 percent from the previous year.
While Donnelly voted with the TDA board majority to cut all earmarks, Sanders voted against cutting the one for ECSU.
Brooks said he was “amazed” that the TDA cut funding for ECSU.
“If you look at their mission statement as far as putting heads in beds, if that is their mission why would they cut that back?” Brooks asked. “They (ECSU) put more heads in beds than any other group or organization in Elizabeth City. We are not just talking about homecoming.”
Young, who was the council’s TDA representative on the TDA board in 2019, expressed support for Sanders and Donnelly. Sanders has been the city’s representative on the nine-person TDA since 2008. Donnelly has been the joint city-county representative since 2005. The joint city-county representative must be involved in the hotel-motel industry.
“They have served for years on the TDA board and have given their time,” Young said. “I would hate to lose either one of them from this board because of one vote.’’
Visit Elizabeth City Director Corrina Ferguson said Sanders and Donnelly have been strong advocates for the entire community and deserve reappointment.
“Both Gwen Sanders and Maureen Donnelly have held multiple leadership positions within the Tourism Development Authority, and have served the economic engine that is tourism for all of Pasquotank County and Elizabeth City for over 10 years,” Ferguson said. “They have the vision to embrace improvements for the region’s continued growth. I can’t imagine two stronger candidates who would continue to work tirelessly on behalf of the entire Elizabeth City–Pasquotank County destination.”
City Council only recommends its choices for the TDA board to the Pasquotank Board of Commissions, which has the final say on who serves on the board.