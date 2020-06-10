Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker and the eight members of City Council will each get raises in next year’s budget. However, the pay hikes will only be $3,000 — half the amount some councilors had initially wanted.
Parker broke a 4-4 council vote Monday night in favor of adding the $250-a-month raises back into the city’s budget for 2020-21. Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Darius Horton, Johnnie Walton and Michael Brooks joined the mayor in supporting the raises.
Council members Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence voted against the raises.
Monday’s vote settles a controversy that had evenly divided council since April, when councilors directed City Manager Rich Olson, through a 4-2 vote, to add $500 a-month raises for council and the mayor to his proposed budget for next year.
The raises didn’t stay in the budget long, however. Just weeks later, on May 4, council voted — again by a 4-2 margin — to strip the raises from the spending plan.
Two councilors who voted for the raises in April — Adkins and Horton — missed the May 4 meeting. Similarly, two councilors who voted to remove them — Ruffieux and Spence — had missed the vote in April.
Parker was not surprised that Monday’s vote on the raises was deadlocked 4-4. She voted for the $250-a-month pay increase, she said, because she thought it was a suitable compromise.
“I will say that in the beginning when I heard $500, I had, prior to any controversy, talked with councilors and said, ‘That’s too much,’” Parker said. “I had tried to get a compromise, and one has come up.”
Caudle, however, said it was “sad” that next year’s city budget doesn’t contain raises for city employees but does give each councilor and the mayor $3,000 more a year.
“It’s really amazing that we managed to give ourselves a raise,” Caudle said.
He then proceeded to liken council’s decision to grant itself raises to the Biblical story of Jesus’ betrayal by one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot.
“We are on the backside of Easter at a time where we couldn’t go to our own places of worship,” Caudle said. “Don’t forget in the Easter story that there was a betrayal in there involving money, 30 pieces of silver. That’s what the price was to betray Jesus. Apparently in our town, the price to betray our citizens and our taxpayers is $250 a month. I think that is sad.”
For his part, Horton said he was disappointed the mayor and council members weren’t getting the $500-a-month raises originally proposed.
“I think it is a travesty that we are only trying to get $250 when we were originally looking at $500,” Horton said. “However, I look at it as a compromise. That is half what we originally asked for and I think that is fair and that is why I support the $250 — because it is a compromise.”
Horton also said the four councilors who voted against the raises should not accept them if they are included in the city’s final budget document, which Monday’s vote almost certainly assures will happen.
“I would just suggest if the budget passes and the pay raises pass in the budget, then those councilors that are adamant about not receiving the pay raise ought not to receive it,” he said.
Horton said “I know how this is going to be,” suggesting his colleagues would say they voted against receiving the raises but still take them.
“The budget passes with the raises in it and a lot of people will say, ‘I didn’t want a raise.’ But if the budget passes they will receive a raise,” he said. “If they are so gung-ho about the community, I feel that they should refuse to receive the raise.”
The raises for the eight councilors and the mayor will add $29,000 to the city’s 2020-21 budget. Council directed Olson to find the money to fund the raises and balance the budget before a public hearing is held on June 22.
Prior to the vote on the raises, council voted to add $47,765 toward a homeless shelter in the city, which was savings Olson had identified in the budget. Some council members asked for a new vote that would have taken $29,000 from the homeless shelter appropriation and put it toward the salary increase.
But that motion failed on a 4-4 vote after Parker opted not to break the tie. Horton, Walton, Ruffieux and Spence voted to not take money away from the shelter. Caudle, Young, Adkins and Brooks voted to take $29,000 from the shelter and instead use it for the council raises.